U.S. government checking reports of Iran missile test: White House
December 9, 2015 / 7:45 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. government checking reports of Iran missile test: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

File photo of Iranian-made missiles at Holy Defence Museum in Tehran September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. government is looking into reports that Iran conducted a ballistic missile test last month, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on Wednesday.

“The Iran ballistic missile program has been ... a source of concern for years ... and it continues to be,” Earnest told reporters at a White House briefing, adding that the United States was deepening its cooperation with partners including Gulf Arab states to counter the program.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by Mohammad Zargham

