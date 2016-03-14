U.S. says more sanctions could follow Iran missile tests

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Monday said it would not rule out additional sanctions on Iran following its recent ballistic missile test launches, adding that it was continuing to coordinate a U.S. response with other countries.

“I certainly wouldn’t rule out additional sanctions being imposed on Iran, either by the international community or by the United States,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily briefing on Monday. “That certainly could be part of a response.”