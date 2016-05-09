U.S. says Iran missile launch would be provocative, destabilizing

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Monday it could not confirm reports that Iran had tested a precision-guided missile two weeks ago but if true such a step would be provocative and destabilizing.

“We are aware of Iranian comments on an additional ballistic missile launched,” State Department spokeswoman Elizabeth Trudeau told a briefing, saying any launch by Iran would be inconsistent with a U.N. Security Council resolution. “We remained concerned about Iran’s ballistic missile test launch which are provocative and destabilizing.”