U.S. sanctions two people, six firms under Iran program
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
March 24, 2016 / 2:35 PM / a year ago

U.S. sanctions two people, six firms under Iran program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday sanctioned two individuals and six firms, including a number tied to Iran-based Mahan Air, the U.S. Treasury said in a statement on its website.

The two individuals sanctioned, Jeffrey Ashfield and John Meadows, were listed as British citizens. Ashfield was linked to Mahan Air, while Meadows was linked to a British firm that was also sanctioned and that was linked to Mahan Air, the statement said.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
