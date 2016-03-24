FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. sanctions two people, six firms under Iran program
March 24, 2016 / 2:35 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. sanctions two people, six firms under Iran program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States on Thursday sanctioned two individuals and six firms, including a number tied to Iran-based Mahan Air, the U.S. Treasury said in a statement on its website.

The two individuals sanctioned, Jeffrey Ashfield and John Meadows, were listed as British citizens. Ashfield was linked to Mahan Air, while Meadows was linked to a British firm that was also sanctioned and that was linked to Mahan Air, the statement said.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

