U.S. plans to raise Iranian missile tests, if confirmed, at U.N.
#World News
March 8, 2016 / 3:48 PM / a year ago

U.S. plans to raise Iranian missile tests, if confirmed, at U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States said on Tuesday if reports of fresh Iranian ballistic missile tests are confirmed it planned to raise the issue at the U.N. Security Council and push for an “appropriate response.”

“We’re aware of and following closely the reports that Iran has just conducted several ballistic missile tests,” said State Department spokesman Mark Toner, saying that such tests would not violate the July 14 Iran nuclear agreement. “If confirmed, we intend to raise the matter in the U.N. Security Council.”

“We will also encourage a serious review of the incident and press for an appropriate response,” toner added. “We also continue to aggressively apply our unilateral tools to counter threats from Iran’s missile program.”

Reporting By Arshad Mohammed

