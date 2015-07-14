FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netanyahu tells Obama of Israel's concern over Iran nuclear deal
#World News
July 14, 2015 / 5:00 PM / 2 years ago

Netanyahu tells Obama of Israel's concern over Iran nuclear deal - Israeli government source

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a news conference in Jerusalem July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday held a phone conversation with U.S. President Barack Obama in which he expressed Israel’s concern over the nuclear deal between world powers and Iran, an Israeli government source said.

”Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized that the agreement raises two main dangers:

“It will afford Iran the ability to arm itself with nuclear weapons in 10-15 years time, whether it keeps to the agreement, and beforehand if it breaks the deal,” the source said. “Additionally, it will channel billions of dollars to the Iranian terror and war machine which threatens Israel and the entire world.”

Writing by Ori Lewis, editing by Larry King

