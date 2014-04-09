Iran says has up to 60 percent agreement with six powers over final nuclear deal

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that the Islamic Republic and major powers had reached agreement on up to 60 percent of the issues regarding the country’s disputed nuclear activities.

“We have agreement over 50 to 60 percent of the (final) draft ... but the remaining parts are very important and contain various issues,” Zarif told reporters.

The negotiators from Iran and the so-called P5-plus-one - the United States, Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany - plan after their two days of talks in Vienna to start drafting the agreement to meet a self-imposed July 20 deadline.