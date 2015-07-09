FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Top adviser to Iran's Khamenei says 'redlines' should be respected in nuclear talks: Tasnim
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 9, 2015 / 10:52 PM / 2 years ago

Top adviser to Iran's Khamenei says 'redlines' should be respected in nuclear talks: Tasnim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - The top adviser to Iran’s supreme leader said on Friday that Tehran’s “redlines” should be respected in nuclear talks with major powers aimed at curbing the country’s nuclear program, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

“A deal can be reached only if (our) redlines are respected ... (U.S. Secretary of state John Kerry‘s) comments are part of America’s psychological warfare against Iran,” said Ali Akbar Velayati, top adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

“Iran neither suggests extension of talks, nor rejects it. It is up to Americans if they want to leave the talks. Iran is ready to continue the negotiations.”

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.