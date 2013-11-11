IAEA looks to finalize nuclear deal with Iran: Iranian media

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano attends a meeting with Japan's Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Toshimitsu Motegi to talk about the tsunami-crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant issue at Motegi's ministry in Tokyo October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

DUBAI (Reuters) - The head of the United Nations atomic energy agency, Yukiya Amano, said he hoped to finalize a technical agreement with Iran during a trip to Tehran on Monday, Iranian media reported.

“I hope that today we can have a joint statement based on understandings and agreements that are made. Technical experts from both sides are set to discuss and finalize the details of this agreement,” Amano was reported saying by the student news agency (ISNA).

He spoke before meeting the head of Iran’s atomic energy organization, Ali Akbar Salehi.