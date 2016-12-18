International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Yukiya Amano prepares for a board of governors meeting at the IAEA headquarters in Vienna, Austria June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

DUBAI Iran has shown commitment to the deal on its nuclear program agreed with world powers, the head of the United Nations atomic energy watchdog said on Sunday, following complaints by Tehran over what it calls a U.S. violation of the accord.

The White House said on Thursday that a bill extending U.S. sanctions against Iran for 10 years would become law without President Barack Obama's signature, adding this would not affect overall implementation of the nuclear agreement.

"We are satisfied with the implementation of the (agreement) and hope that this process will continue," IAEA director general Yukiya Amano was quoted as telling reporters in Tehran by the IRNA news agency.

"Iran has been committed to its engagement so far and this is important," Amano was quoted as saying after meeting Iran's nuclear energy chief, Ali Akbar Salehi.

Under the 2015 deal, Iran curbed its nuclear fuel production activities in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.

In response to the U.S. sanctions move, Iran ordered its scientists on Tuesday to start developing systems for nuclear-powered marine vessels.

That action is expected to worsen tensions with Washington, already heightened by a promise by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's to scrap the deal.

Iran on Saturday also requested a meeting of a commission comprising representatives of signatories to the accord that is overseeing its implementation.

"At the meeting, we brought up some of our complaints, and clarified some matters," said Salehi, quoted by the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

"As we have repeatedly said, we will not violate the agreement, unless the other party does that."

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet)