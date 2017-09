VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran is releasing four American prisoners and the United States is releasing seven Iranians held for sanctions violations, U.S. officials said on Saturday in what they described as a humanitarian gesture, not a traditional spy swap.

Iran is releasing Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian, pastor Saeed Abedini former Marine Amir Hekmati, and Nosratollah Khosravi-Roodsari, a senior U.S. official said.