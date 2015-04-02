FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
After week of Iran nuclear talks, immediate press event announced: EU
#World News
April 2, 2015

After week of Iran nuclear talks, immediate press event announced: EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - There will be a press event at an unspecified time in the Swiss city of Lausanne on Iran's nuclear program, a European representative told reporters on Thursday.

The announcement of an impending press event comes after more than a week of negotiations between Tehran and six world powers on a preliminary political deal that would form the basis of a future nuclear according on Iran's nuclear program.

The EU representative provided no details.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau

