After week of Iran nuclear talks, immediate press event announced: EU

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (Reuters) - There will be a press event at an unspecified time in the Swiss city of Lausanne on Iran’s nuclear program, a European representative told reporters on Thursday.
The announcement of an impending press event comes after more than a week of negotiations between Tehran and six world powers on a preliminary political deal that would form the basis of a future nuclear according on Iran’s nuclear program.
The EU representative provided no details.
Reporting by Louis Charbonneau