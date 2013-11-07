FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Senior Iran negotiator says 'a bit optimistic' on nuclear deal
November 7, 2013 / 10:01 PM / 4 years ago

Senior Iran negotiator says 'a bit optimistic' on nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - A senior Iranian negotiator said on Thursday that it was too early to say with certainty whether a nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers would be possible this week, though he voiced cautious optimism that an agreement was close.

“Too soon to say,” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister and senior negotiator Abbas Araqchi told reporters after the first day of talks between Iran and the five permanent U.N. Security Council members and Germany. “I‘m a bit optimistic,” he added when asked about the possibility of a deal this week.

Reporting by Louis Charbonneau

