Senior Iran negotiator says 'a bit optimistic' on nuclear deal

GENEVA (Reuters) - A senior Iranian negotiator said on Thursday that it was too early to say with certainty whether a nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers would be possible this week, though he voiced cautious optimism that an agreement was close.

“Too soon to say,” Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister and senior negotiator Abbas Araqchi told reporters after the first day of talks between Iran and the five permanent U.N. Security Council members and Germany. “I‘m a bit optimistic,” he added when asked about the possibility of a deal this week.