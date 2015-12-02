FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran says IAEA report shows peaceful nature of nuclear program: IRNA
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 2, 2015 / 7:37 PM / 2 years ago

Iran says IAEA report shows peaceful nature of nuclear program: IRNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran’s senior nuclear negotiator said on Wednesday a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Tehran’s nuclear program showed the program had no military dimensions.

The report, required under a July deal between Tehran and six world powers, said Iran made a coordinated but limited effort before the end of 2003 relevant to the making of nuclear weapons.

“The final IAEA report about past dimensions (to the program) shows there was no sign of a military nuclear program... and confirms that Iran’s program was peaceful,” Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA.

Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.