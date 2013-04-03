FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Ashton "cautiously optimistic" over Iran nuclear talks
April 3, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

EU's Ashton "cautiously optimistic" over Iran nuclear talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton delivers a speech during the European Defence Agency annual conference in Brussels March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir (BELGIUM - Tags: MILITARY POLITICS) - RTR3F9FM

ANKARA (Reuters) - The European Union’s foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Wednesday she was “cautiously optimistic” about nuclear talks with Iran in Kazakhstan on April 5-6, but said it was vital that Tehran responded to an offer put forward by major powers.

“I remain always cautiously optimistic. But I am also very clear that it is very important that we do get a response (from Iran),” Ashton told reporters in the Turkish capital when asked about the talks in Almaty.

Reporting by Parisa Hafezi; Writing by Jonathon Burch; Editing by Alison Williams

