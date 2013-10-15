FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Powers seek more detail on Iran nuclear proposal: EU
October 15, 2013 / 6:01 PM / 4 years ago

Powers seek more detail on Iran nuclear proposal: EU

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - An EU official said Tuesday’s talks with Iran over its nuclear program had been useful, but that world powers still needed to hear more detail about its proposal when negotiations continue on Wednesday and much work remained to be done.

Iran said earlier it had put forward a “logical” proposal aimed at achieving a breakthrough in the decade-old international dispute over Tehran’s atomic activities.

“It was useful to hear from the Iranian side what they envisage... We do need to hear more detail from the Iranian side,” Michael Mann, spokesman for European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton who is leading talks with Iran on behalf of six major powers, told BBC Persian television.

“There is still an awful lot of work to be done,” Mann said after the first day of the October 15-16 meeting in Geneva between Iran and the United States, Russia, China, France, Germany and Britain. “We have had a certain amount of information from the Iranian side and we will hope to get more detail from them tomorrow.”

Reporting by Fredrik Dahl; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

