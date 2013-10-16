FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Six powers 'carefully' examining Iran's nuclear plan
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 16, 2013 / 4:06 PM / 4 years ago

Six powers 'carefully' examining Iran's nuclear plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Union's foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton adjusts her glasses before she addresses a news conference following nuclear negotiations with Iran at the United Nations in Geneva October 16, 2013. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

GENEVA (Reuters) - World powers are “carefully” examining Iran’s proposal which aims to resolve the dispute over its nuclear program, ahead of a new round of talks on November 7-8, the European Union’s foreign policy chief said on Wednesday.

Catherine Ashton, who is leading talks with Iran on behalf of six world powers, said the two sides had agreed that nuclear and sanctions experts would meet before the next high-level meeting.

She told a news conference the discussions had been more detailed than at earlier meetings, calling them: “the most detailed (discussions) we have ever had, by, I would say, a long way. Our positions have been set out on a number of issues already.”

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak, Fredrik Dahl, Yeganeh Torbati, Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.