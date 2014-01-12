FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
January 12, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 4 years ago

EU says nuclear deal with Iran to come into force on January 20

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton arrives for two days of closed-door nuclear talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif at the United Nations European headquarters in Geneva November 20, 2013. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Six world powers and Iran have agreed to start implementing an interim nuclear deal on January 20, the EU’s foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said in a statement on Sunday.

Ashton represents the six nations - the United States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany - in diplomatic contacts with Iran related to the nuclear standoff.

She said the sides would now ask the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog to verify the deal’s implementation.

“We will ask the IAEA to undertake the necessary nuclear-related monitoring and verification activities,” she said.

Under the November 24 agreement, Iran has promised to curb its most sensitive nuclear activities in return for some relief from Western economic sanctions.

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Kevin Liffey

