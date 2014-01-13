EU's Ashton plans to visit Iran "in the next weeks"

KUWAIT (Reuters) - European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton, who is coordinating talks between six world powers and Iran on its disputed nuclear program, said on Monday she would visit Tehran in the coming weeks.

“It is my intention to visit in the next weeks,” Ashton told a news conference in Kuwait with Foreign Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Hamad al-Sabah.

Iran and the EU announced on Sunday that a deal between Iran and the six powers, intended to pave the way for a solution to the long standoff over Tehran’s nuclear ambitions, would come into force on January 20.