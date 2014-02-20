FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran, world powers make "good start" in nuclear talks: EU
February 20, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 4 years ago

Iran, world powers make "good start" in nuclear talks: EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Six world powers and Iran made a “good start” during very productive talks this week on Tehran’s nuclear program and will meet again on March 17, European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Thursday.

Ashton, speaking to reporters after three days of talks in Vienna, said the two sides had identified the issues that would need to be addressed in negotiations on a final settlement to the decade-old nuclear dispute.

“We had three very productive days during which we identified all the issues we need to address (to reach a final agreement). There is a lot to do. It won’t be easy but we’ve made a good start,” Ashton said.

Technical experts would meet in early March, before the meeting of political directors on March 17, she added.

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak, Fredrik Dahl and Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Jon Boyle

