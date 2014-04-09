FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU says intensive work needed to bridge nuclear gaps with Iran
April 9, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

EU says intensive work needed to bridge nuclear gaps with Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Six world powers and Iran will need “a lot of intensive work” to bridge differences during talks over Tehran’s nuclear program, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Wednesday after their latest meeting.

Speaking after two days of talks in Vienna between the seven nations, coordinated by the EU, Ashton said a new round of talks would start on May 13, also in the Austrian capital.

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak and Fredrik Dahl; Editing by Alison Williams

