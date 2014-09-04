EU's Ashton says more nuclear talks with Iran on Sept 18 in New York

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - World powers and Iran will hold a new round of nuclear talks in New York on Sept. 18, European Union foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton said on Wednesday.

Ashton’s office added the New York talks will be preceded by bilateral meetings at the level of political directors.

“The E3/Iran bilateral will take place in Vienna on 11 September (at PD level),” said Michael Mann, spokesman for EU High Representative Catherine Ashton.

Iran and the United States began bilateral nuclear talks in Geneva on Thursday, the second time the two sides have met since Iran and six world powers failed to meet a July 20 deadline to resolve differences in the long-standing dispute.