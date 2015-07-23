FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran banking sector has room for JVs with foreign investors: deputy cenbank governor
July 23, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

Iran banking sector has room for JVs with foreign investors: deputy cenbank governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran’s financial sector offers opportunities for cooperation between domestic banks and foreign investors, Iranian central bank deputy governor Akbar Komijani said on Thursday.

“Iran is enjoying a very vastly developed banking sector ... there is plenty of room for cooperation, with joint ventures between foreign investors and Iranian partners,” Komijani said at a conference promoting trade between the European Union and Iran.

“E-banking has grown very much, but there is still a good opportunity to start business together in that area,” he added.

Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Pravin Char

