U.S. had side talks with Iran in recent months: senior U.S. official
November 24, 2013 / 5:31 AM / 4 years ago

U.S. had side talks with Iran in recent months: senior U.S. official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senior U.S. officials had some limited bilateral talks with Iranian counterparts in recent months in the drive to reach a nuclear, a senior U.S. official said.

The talks were in addition and a supplement to the negotiations between major powers and Iran, the official told reporters.

“We had some limited bilateral discussions with the Iranians in addition to the P5-plus one negotiations that were aimed at developing ideas that we could provide in the P5-plus-one negotiations,” the official said.

Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Eric Walsh

