FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Key U.S. senator: No committee vote set on Iran bill
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
The day in sports
Pictures
The day in sports
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
March 4, 2015 / 5:28 PM / 3 years ago

Key U.S. senator: No committee vote set on Iran bill

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

United States Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) chairs his first Senate Foreign Relations Committee in Washington January 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on Wednesday that no committee vote had yet been scheduled on a bill that would require President Barack Obama to submit any final Iran nuclear agreement for approval by Congress.

Republican Senator Bob Corker, the committee chairman, and Senator Robert Menendez introduced the bill last week.

Democrats have said they object to Republicans’ plans to have a vote as soon as next week on the measure in the full Senate, which Obama has threatened to veto as a threat to the nuclear negotiations with Iran.

Under normal procedure in the Senate, the Foreign Relations Committee would consider the bill and then send it to the full Senate for consideration. But Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would fast-track the bill, angering Democrats who worry the measure could disrupt the nuclear talks.

Menendez told reporters he would oppose moving ahead with the bill if Republicans bypassed the normal committee process and rushed it to the floor.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.