U.S. Democrats back off Iran legislation while talks go on

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats said on Wednesday they would not support bills that could influence nuclear talks with Iran in the next three weeks, essentially ensuring no such legislation will pass before negotiators’ March 24 deadline for a framework agreement.

Democrats objected after the Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would move to begin debate and vote next week on a bill that would force President Barack Obama to seek Congress’ approval of any nuclear agreement with Iran.

McConnell announced his plans on Tuesday, shortly after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed Congress and warned the United States that it was negotiating a “bad deal” with Tehran.

Ten Democratic senators, including six who had co-sponsored the bill, wrote to McConnell on Wednesday objecting to his plan, saying they would not vote for it until after March 24.

“We are disappointed that you’ve pursued this partisan course of action,” wrote the lawmakers, led by Senator Robert Menendez, who introduced the bill just last week with Republican Senator Bob Corker, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations committee.

Menendez, the committee’s top Democrat, told reporters he also would not allow a committee vote on the measure until after March 24. Separately, Corker told reporters no vote had been scheduled.

McConnell said his actions were not partisan. He noted that Iran’s foreign minister said a deal could be close.

“Time is running out,” he said in a Senate speech late on Wednesday urging Democrats not to delay.

Republicans hold 54 seats in the 100-seat Senate, where most legislation needs 60 votes to move ahead.

Democrats had already said they would not vote until after March 24 for a separate bill, introduced by Menendez and Republican Senator Mark Kirk, seeking tighter sanctions on Iran.

Obama has promised to veto both measures, saying they could disrupt the delicate nuclear negotiations.

Separately, a group of Democrats led by Senator Barbara Boxer introduced legislation that does not force Congress’ approval of a nuclear deal, but does require the administration to regularly report to Congress on Iran’s compliance with the agreement and sets up an expedited process for restoring sanctions if Tehran violates its terms.