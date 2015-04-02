FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House Speaker Boehner calls Iran nuclear deal 'alarming'
April 2, 2015 / 8:16 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. House Speaker Boehner calls Iran nuclear deal 'alarming'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A framework nuclear deal announced on Thursday between Iran and world powers is an “alarming departure” from President Barack Obama’s initial goals, U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said.

Boehner did not outline how the deal departed from initial negotiating goals. But he said Congress must fully review the deal before any sanctions on Iran are lifted.

“In the weeks ahead, Republicans and Democrats in Congress will continue to press this administration on the details of these parameters and the tough questions that remain unanswered,” Boehner said.

Reporting by Rick Cowan; Editing by Sandra Maler

