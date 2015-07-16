FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
House Speaker Boehner says majority of Congress opposes Iran deal
#Politics
July 16, 2015 / 3:59 PM / 2 years ago

House Speaker Boehner says majority of Congress opposes Iran deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) speaks at his weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill in Washington July 9, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - John Boehner, the Republican speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Thursday it was “pretty clear” that a majority of the House and Senate oppose the Iran nuclear deal.

Republicans control both the House and Senate, which have the right to review the deal under a law Democratic President Barack Obama signed in May. They are expected to vote on the agreement after the Labor Day holiday in early September.

“It’s pretty clear that a majority of the House and Senate, at a minimum, are opposed to this deal. What those numbers look like post-Labor Day, we’ll see,” he told a weekly news conference.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
