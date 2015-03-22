FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CIA's Brennan: Iran knows it would face consequences for nuclear program
March 22, 2015

CIA's Brennan: Iran knows it would face consequences for nuclear program

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency John Brennan speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Andy Sullivan

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan said Iran realizes that it will face “tremendous costs and consequences” if it decides to move ahead with an effort to develop nuclear weapons.

“I think they realize that there’s going to be tremendous costs and consequences if they decide to go for a breakout,” Brennan said on “Fox News Sunday,” referring to current international efforts to reach an agreement with Tehran on curbing its nuclear program.

Reporting by Andy Sullivan; Editing by Frances Kerry

