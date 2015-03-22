CIA's Brennan: Iran knows it would face consequences for nuclear program

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan said Iran realizes that it will face “tremendous costs and consequences” if it decides to move ahead with an effort to develop nuclear weapons.

“I think they realize that there’s going to be tremendous costs and consequences if they decide to go for a breakout,” Brennan said on “Fox News Sunday,” referring to current international efforts to reach an agreement with Tehran on curbing its nuclear program.

