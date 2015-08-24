FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Britain, reopening Tehran embassy, says to tread carefully with Iran
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 24, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

Britain, reopening Tehran embassy, says to tread carefully with Iran

Britain's Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond (L) and Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif speak during a news conference at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain must remain cautious in its relations with Iran, foreign minister Philip Hammond said on Monday, after he reopened the British embassy in Tehran nearly four years after it was stormed by protesters.

While the historic step marks an easing of tense relations between the Islamic Republic and Western powers, Hammond said there was still disagreement on major issues.

“We should tread carefully. There’s a deep legacy of distrust on both sides and we have major areas where we have very substantial policy differences,” he told the BBC shortly before a scheduled meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.

He said that while both countries agreed on the need to tackle jihadist group Islamic State, there were disagreements on human rights issues.

Hammond said the current Iranian government had displayed a more nuanced approach than its predecessor to a long-running conflict with Israel, adding that Tehran would be judged on its actions, not its words.

“What we’re looking for is behavior from Iran, not only towards Israel but towards other players in the region, that slowly rebuilds their sense that Iran is not a threat to them,” he said.

Reporting By Costas Pitas and William James; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.