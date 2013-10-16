Britain hopes for 'concrete' results soon in nuclear talks with Iran

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said it hoped talks between Iran and six world powers over the country’s nuclear program would lead to “concrete” results but that Iran must take the initiative during the negotiations.
“I hope that negotiations will lead soon to concrete results,” Foreign Secretary William Hague said in a statement on Wednesday.
“Iran will need to take the necessary first steps on its program and we are ready to take proportionate steps in return.”
