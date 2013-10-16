FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2013 / 5:02 PM / 4 years ago

Britain hopes for 'concrete' results soon in nuclear talks with Iran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said it hoped talks between Iran and six world powers over the country’s nuclear program would lead to “concrete” results but that Iran must take the initiative during the negotiations.

“I hope that negotiations will lead soon to concrete results,” Foreign Secretary William Hague said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Iran will need to take the necessary first steps on its program and we are ready to take proportionate steps in return.”

Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Belinda Goldsmith

