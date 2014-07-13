FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain says too early to speak of extending Iran nuclear talks
July 13, 2014 / 12:08 PM / 3 years ago

Britain says too early to speak of extending Iran nuclear talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - It is too early to consider extending the talks between Iran and six world powers on Tehran’s nuclear program beyond next week’s deadline, though major divisions remain between the two sides, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Sunday.

“There ‎are very significant gaps, that is very clear,” he told reporters about the positions of Iran and the six powers - the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China.

“It is unlikely there will be a quick breakthrough today but we ... ‎shall see what scope there is for making a progress before July 20,” Hague added.

Reporting by Fredrik Dahl and John Irish, writing by Louis Charbonneau

