Britain says too early to speak of extending Iran nuclear talks

VIENNA (Reuters) - It is too early to consider extending the talks between Iran and six world powers on Tehran’s nuclear program beyond next week’s deadline, though major divisions remain between the two sides, British Foreign Secretary William Hague said on Sunday.

“There ‎are very significant gaps, that is very clear,” he told reporters about the positions of Iran and the six powers - the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China.

“It is unlikely there will be a quick breakthrough today but we ... ‎shall see what scope there is for making a progress before July 20,” Hague added.