Britain's Hammond says key issues still to be resolved in Iran talks
#World News
April 1, 2015 / 8:09 AM / 2 years ago

Britain's Hammond says key issues still to be resolved in Iran talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Wednesday progress had been made between Iran and major powers over its disputed nuclear program, but that there were key issues that still needed to be resolved.

“I think we  have a broad framework of understanding, but there are still some key issues that have to be worked through,” he told the BBC. “Some of them are quite detailed and technical so there is still quite a lot of work to do but we are on it now and we’ll keep going at it.”

Reporting By John Irish; editing by Louis Charbonneau

