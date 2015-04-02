FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 2, 2015 / 6:34 PM / 2 years ago

Initial Iran nuclear accord basis for 'very good deal': UK's Hammond

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A preliminary nuclear accord struck between Iran and world powers provides a good basis to reach what could be a “very good” comprehensive deal, British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Thursday.

Hammond said a fuller deal that kept to the agreed parameters of the initial agreement would provide reassurance that Tehran’s nuclear program was peaceful, but said intensive talks to thrash out the “fine detail” now lay ahead.

“This is well beyond what many of us thought possible even 18 months ago and a good basis for what I believe could be a very good deal,” Hammond said in a statement. “But there is still more work to do.”

Hammond’s intervention came after Iran and world powers reached a framework deal on curbing Tehran’s nuclear program at marathon talks in Switzerland on Thursday that will allow further negotiations toward a final agreement.

Hammond said talks had been “extremely tough” and that future negotiations over oversight measures and mechanisms regarding U.N. Security Council resolutions would be crucial.

”We will continue to have our differences on many other issues with Iran,“ said Hammond. ”But a comprehensive deal will improve confidence, trust and dialogue on all sides, and most importantly, avoid a nuclear arms race in the region.”

Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Andrew Roche

