Iran nuclear talks extended through end of June: Britain
November 24, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

Iran nuclear talks extended through end of June: Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Iran and six world powers will extend through the end of June 2015 talks on Tehran’s nuclear program after failing to clinch a final agreement that could end a 12-year atomic dispute, British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said on Monday.

He told reporters that Iran and the powers “made some significant progress” in the latest round of talks, which began last Tuesday in the Austrian capital. Hammond added that there was a clear target to reach a “headline agreement” of substance within the next three months and talks would resume next month.

It is unclear where next month’s talks will take place, he said, noting that during the extension period, Tehran will be able to continue to access around $700 million per month in sanctions relief. An Iranian official confirmed the extension.

Reporting Fredrik Dahl and Parisa Hafezi; writing by Louis Charbonneau

