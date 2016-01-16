Britain welcomes Iran nuclear program deal

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain on Saturday welcomed the international deal with Iran to curb its nuclear program, after world powers began to lift economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic in return for Tehran complying with a deal to roll back its nuclear ambitions.

The European Union and United States began the process of lifting economic and financial sanctions on Iran, implementing a landmark 2015 deal between world powers and Tehran.

Britain’s Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said the nuclear deal with Iran had taken years of patient and persistent diplomacy and difficult technical work, resulting in Iran’s nuclear program being substantially rolled back.

“The nuclear deal with Iran, in which Britain played a major role, makes the Middle East and the wider world a safer place,” said Hammond in a statement.

Mostly imposed in the last five years, the sanctions have cut off Iran from the global financial system, reduced oil producer Iran’s exports and imposed severe economic hardship on ordinary Iranians.

“I hope British businesses seize the opportunities available to them through the phased lifting of sanctions on Iran. The future is as important as the landmark we’ve reached today,” Hammond said.