Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush answers a question from the audience during a town hall campaign stop at the VFW Post in Hudson, New Hampshire, July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush on Tuesday said a new nuclear agreement with Iran was a “dangerous, deeply flawed and short sighted deal.”

“The people of Iran, the region, Israel, America and the world deserve better than a deal that consolidates the grip on power of the violent revolutionary clerics who rule Tehran with an iron fist,” the former Florida governor said in a statement.