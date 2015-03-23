FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Cameron: Alternatives to Iran nuclear deal 'not attractive'
#World News
March 23, 2015 / 4:56 PM / 2 years ago

UK's Cameron: Alternatives to Iran nuclear deal 'not attractive'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron addresses a news conference during a European Union leaders summit in Brussels March 20, 2015. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

LONDON (Reuters) - The alternatives to striking a nuclear deal with Iran are not attractive, British Prime Minister David Cameron warned on Monday, while saying a pact with Tehran should not be reached at any price.

“Obviously we should not do a deal at any price, but I do think the alternatives to doing a deal are not alternatives that are attractive and frankly they are not attractive for Iran,” Cameron told the British parliament.

“The sanctions that we have put in place ... have done such damage to Iran that it is in their interest to conclude a deal.”

The United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China are trying to reach a deal with Tehran by the end of this month that would restrict the most sensitive aspects of Iran’s atomic program in return for an easing of international sanctions.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn

