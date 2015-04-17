Obama to meet with Gulf Cooperation Council leaders May 13-14: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet with leaders from Gulf Cooperation Council countries at the White House on May 13 and at the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland the following day, the White House said on Friday.

The summit, to include leaders from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, will be an opportunity for Obama to discuss concerns about the deal reached with Iran on its nuclear program, as well as the military campaign in Yemen by the Gulf countries.