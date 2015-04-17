FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama to meet with Gulf Cooperation Council leaders May 13-14: White House
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
April 17, 2015 / 1:33 PM / 2 years ago

Obama to meet with Gulf Cooperation Council leaders May 13-14: White House

U.S. President Barack Obama makes comments to reporters before signing the bill H.R. 2 Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015, the so-called Medicare 'doc fix,' in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet with leaders from Gulf Cooperation Council countries at the White House on May 13 and at the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland the following day, the White House said on Friday.

The summit, to include leaders from Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, will be an opportunity for Obama to discuss concerns about the deal reached with Iran on its nuclear program, as well as the military campaign in Yemen by the Gulf countries.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Will Dunham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.