U.S. Senate banking chairman inclined to hold off on Iran sanctions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator Tim Johnson, the Democratic chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, said on Tuesday he is inclined to hold off for now on legislation to impose any further sanctions on Iran.

“The president and Secretary Kerry have made a strong case for a pause in Congressional action on new Iran sanctions, so I am inclined to support their request and hold off on committee action for now,” Johnson said in a statement.

The banking committee oversees sanctions legislation in the U.S. Senate.