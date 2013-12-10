FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate banking chairman inclined to hold off on Iran sanctions
December 10, 2013

U.S. Senate banking chairman inclined to hold off on Iran sanctions

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Senator Tim Johnson, the Democratic chairman of the U.S. Senate Banking Committee, said on Tuesday he is inclined to hold off for now on legislation to impose any further sanctions on Iran.

“The president and Secretary Kerry have made a strong case for a pause in Congressional action on new Iran sanctions, so I am inclined to support their request and hold off on committee action for now,” Johnson said in a statement.

The banking committee oversees sanctions legislation in the U.S. Senate.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; editing by Christopher Wilson

