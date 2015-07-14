FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House foreign affairs panel chairman to examine arms embargo in Iran deal
#World News
July 14, 2015 / 2:02 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. House foreign affairs panel chairman to examine arms embargo in Iran deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Representative Ed Royce, the chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, on Tuesday said his panel would examine the Iran nuclear agreement, and he would look closely at the time frame for ending the arms embargo.

“At the eleventh hour, Iran asked for the lifting of the arms embargo. In asking for that lifting of the arms embargo, they were asking for something that Moscow wanted, as well as Iran,” Royce told reporters.

“It is our understanding that that is now in the agreement,” he said. “It’s apparently lifted in five years, and within eight years Moscow can transfer” ballistic missile technology.

Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Emily Stephenson

