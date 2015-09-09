U.S. House Speaker: Obama lost debate over 'bad' Iran nuclear deal

U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) pauses during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington July 29, 2015. .REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Wednesday that President Barack Obama had lost the debate over the Iran nuclear deal, and he vowed Republicans would work to stop the agreement from moving forward.

“Listen, this is a bad deal, and most Americans oppose it,” Boehner said. “I think the president has lost this debate with the American people. He lost it the moment that he agreed to a deal that allows Iran to stay on a path to develop a nuclear weapon.”