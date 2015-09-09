FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. House Speaker: Obama lost debate over 'bad' Iran nuclear deal
September 9, 2015 / 2:53 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. House Speaker: Obama lost debate over 'bad' Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Speaker John Boehner (R-OH) pauses during his weekly news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington July 29, 2015.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Wednesday that President Barack Obama had lost the debate over the Iran nuclear deal, and he vowed Republicans would work to stop the agreement from moving forward.

“Listen, this is a bad deal, and most Americans oppose it,” Boehner said. “I think the president has lost this debate with the American people. He lost it the moment that he agreed to a deal that allows Iran to stay on a path to develop a nuclear weapon.”

Reporting by David Lawder and Emily Stephenson; Editing by Lisa Lambert

