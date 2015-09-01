FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Democrat Casey becomes 32nd U.S. senator to support Iran nuclear deal
September 1, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

Democrat Casey becomes 32nd U.S. senator to support Iran nuclear deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Senator Bob Casey said on Tuesday he would support the nuclear deal with Iran, calling it the best option available to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon.

“It places strict limitations on Iran’s nuclear program, requires robust monitoring and verification measures, and grants relief only from nuclear sanctions in exchange for verified actions on Iran’s part,” Casey said in a statement.

Casey became the 32nd U.S. senator, including 30 Democrats and two independents who vote with Democrats, to support the deal, increasing the odds that President Barack Obama will muster enough support for the agreement to ensure it will survive congressional review.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Emily Stephenson

