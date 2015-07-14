Senate Foreign Relations head sees 'rigorous review' of Iran deal

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Senator Bob Corker (R-TN) (C) talks to reporters before meeting with Secretary of State John Kerry (not pictured) on nuclear negotiations with Iran on Capitol Hill in Washington, in this April 14, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Republican chairman of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, who will play a central role in determining the congressional response to the Iran nuclear deal, said on Tuesday he begins “from a place of deep skepticism” as he considers the agreement.

Senator Bob Corker had tough words for Iran in a statement, saying it continues as the world’s “lead sponsor of terrorism” and that relieving sanctions would leave it “flush with cash” and increase threats to the United States and its allies.