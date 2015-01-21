FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. State official: 'gaps remain' in some areas in Iran nuclear talks
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 21, 2015 / 3:27 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. State official: 'gaps remain' in some areas in Iran nuclear talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry (L) and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif (R) are pictured before a meeting in Vienna November 23, 2014. REUTERS/Ronald Zak/Pool

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday there is still a “credible chance” for international negotiators to reach a viable agreement on Iran’s nuclear program.

“We assess that we still have a credible chance of reaching a deal that is in the best interest of America’s security, as well as the security of our allies,” Blinken said in testimony for a U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing.

He said international negotiators’ goal is to conclude major elements of an agreement by the end of March and to complete technical details by June.

He said talks last week were “serious, useful and businesslike,” and added, “We have made progress on some issues but gaps remain on others.”

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.