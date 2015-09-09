No. 2 U.S. House Democrat will support Iran nuclear deal

U.S. Representative Steny Hoyer (D-MD) (C) playfully takes the microphone from a reporter as he issues a "no comment" while arriving for a U.S. House Democratic Caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol in Washington December 11, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Steny Hoyer, the second-ranking Democrat in the U.S. House of Representatives, on Tuesday announced that he will support the Iran nuclear deal being considered by Congress this month.

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, who supports President Barack Obama’s efforts to win congressional approval of the Iran deal, has predicted that Republican attempts to cripple the agreement will fail.

It was not yet clear how many undecided House Democrats will be swayed by Hoyer’s announcement. Out of the 188 Democratic members of the House, about 120 have said they would back the deal and about 50 were undecided as of early Wednesday.