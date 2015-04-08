FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama called Republican Senator Corker to discuss Iran: White House
April 8, 2015 / 5:55 PM / 2 years ago

Obama called Republican Senator Corker to discuss Iran: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers remarks on clean energy after a tour of a solar power array at Hill Air Force Base, Utah April 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama called Republican Senator Bob Corker on Wednesday to discuss the framework agreement reached last week to contain Iran’s nuclear ambitions, the White House said.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said Obama administration officials have been talking to members of Congress from both parties about the terms of the deal reached by the United States and other world powers with Iran.

Corker is the sponsor of a bill that would require Congress to approve a final nuclear agreement.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Will Dunham

