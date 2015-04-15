FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Congress will not derail nuclear talks, Iran says
April 15, 2015 / 7:23 AM / 2 years ago

Congress will not derail nuclear talks, Iran says

Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif addresses during a joint statement with EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini in Lausanne April 2, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran will not allow U.S. domestic politics to derail nuclear negotiations, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Marzieh Afkham said on Wednesday, after U.S. President Barack Obama conceded that Congress will have the power to review any final deal.

Republicans and some Democrats in Congress had pressured Obama to allow legislative oversight of the nuclear negotiations.

“That is an issue related to their domestic affairs. We are dealing with the American government,” Afkham said at a news conference carried by state television.

The development injects a new element of uncertainty into the delicate final stages of negotiations between major powers and Iran aimed at curbing Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

Reporting by Sam Wilkin and Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Michael Georgy and Janet Lawrence

