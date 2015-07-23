FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Treasury Secretary says U.S. keep right to impose Iran sanctions over rights
#World News
July 23, 2015 / 3:34 PM / 2 years ago

Treasury Secretary says U.S. keep right to impose Iran sanctions over rights

U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew speaks at U.S.-China Strategic and Economic Dialogue (S&ED) at the State Department in Washington June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Thursday the Iran nuclear agreement would not prevent the United States from imposing additional sanctions on Iran over issues such as human rights violations if it feels it is necessary.

The issue of Iran’s human rights violations or potential support for militant groups that might attack the United States or its allies have been among the serious concerns of members of Congress as they begin a 60-day period for reviewing the international nuclear agreement with Iran.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Bill Trott

